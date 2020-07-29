Golfers arriving in Memphis for WGC-FESJI already accustomed to playing without spectators because of COVID-19

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas discuss PGA TOUR safety protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new normal at TPC Southwind is nothing new to the world's best golfers.

A golf tournament without spectators may be a shocking sight for some of us here in Memphis, but those on the PGA TOUR have grown accustomed to playing in a fan-free environment, and other safety protocols associated with playing amid COVID-19.

"It's just become the norm," said Justin Thomas, the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world. "I have not once felt in danger so I have been pleasantly surprised."

"At least I have gotten used to the routine," No. 1 ranked Jon Rahm said. "I know every time I travel to a new site, Monday I want to arrive before 5:00 p.m. so I can take my test, then Tuesday and Wednesday I don't have to think about it."

No caddies or players in sight were wearing masks. That is in part because they are currently existing in something of a traveling bubble, which includes limiting media access to virtual availability.

The nature of the sport makes it easier to have traditional competition inside the ropes.

The champ is here 💪 pic.twitter.com/TiQV4QiACs — WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (@WGCFedEx) July 28, 2020

"We don't have the same contact as basketball, football or baseball," Thomas said. "We're all not touching the same thing like a baseball. It's so unique to where the only possible interaction or touch that you have is with your caddie and you can even limit that pretty well. But I have no physical touch with anyone in my group. I can stay away from them and we're outside. It's so different compared to other sports."

New safety protocols, like regular COVID-19 testing, however; have taken some getting used to.

"I wouldn't say it gets any easier," Rahm said of the nasal swab with a laugh. "It still feels really intrusive."

But the newly-minted world No. 1 ranked golfer, says it is all worthwhile, if it means getting to play on.