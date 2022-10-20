Professional Disc Golfers get ready for the Bud Hill Masters this weekend

“If you’re a casual disc golfer & you want to come out & learn from the best, you’re welcome to come out at 5:30 on Friday," said Jonathan Ray, Tournament Director.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disc Golf players are gathering in the Mid-South this weekend for a big tournament.

The Bud Hill Masters is an age-protected, professional divisions only disc golf tournament at Bud Hill Disc Golf Course in northwest Shelby County.

“This is the biggest deal we’ve had,” said property owner Danny Daniels. “It’s the fastest growing sport in America.”

“It’s a very big deal,” said Jonathan Ray, Tournament Director for the Bud Hill Masters. “COVID really gave us a boom. When people didn’t have a place to - go to the gym or conventional sports weren’t competing - they were able to come out into the open and socially distance themselves and still able to compete. And have fun and be out in the sun and get some exercise.”

For this weekend’s tournament, players must be at least 40-years-old. There are about 180 people from 26 states taking part.

“I’ve been playing disc golf for around 15 years. I’ve been playing professionally since around 2008,” said Sarah Hokom. “I’ve been on the road full-time since 2010.”

Many of the players are camping out as they ready themselves.

“There’s a bunch of people camping out here and a lot of the people have been here the whole week preparing for the tournament, practicing every day,” said Hokom.

“We have quite a few campers here. They’ve been here since Sunday,” said Daniels.

“This is something we have built for over 12 years now. And it’s the culmination of a lot of hard work. And years of prep,” said Ray.

“Friday will be competition. Saturday will be competition and Sunday will be competition. We play one round a day,” said Daniels.