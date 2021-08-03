Report: 2021 FedEx St. Jude golf tournament will be the last WGC event for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' FedEx St. Jude golf tournament will lose its World Golf Championship designation as part of the PGA tour's efforts to expand on the European front.
This news was first reported by Golf Digest Tuesday morning when the PGA Tour released it's 2021-22 schedule of 48 events, including European Tour events added to its lineup.
The FedEx St. Jude event will become a FedEx Cup Playoff, which is scheduled for August 11-14, 2022.
The WGC series will consist of only two events: the HSBC Champions in China in late October, and the Dell Match Play Championship in late March.
RELATED: "The best tournament in the world is right here in Memphis": what executive director Darrell Smith says you can expect at TPC Southwind
ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital released a statement Tuesday morning:
“Today’s announcement builds on the incredible history of decades of support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s lifesaving mission from our partners at FedEx, the world’s greatest golfers and the PGA TOUR. Memphis has been a PGA TOUR stop since 1970 and has brought fans together from around the world to generate more than $50 million to support the groundbreaking research and lifesaving treatment at St. Jude. We are deeply grateful for the support from the PGA TOUR, our partners at FedEx and golf fans around the world — and look forward to the FedEx St. Jude Championship in our hometown — showing the world how kindness and compassion can impact the lives of children everywhere.” - Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Golf Digest reported that more changes could be coming in 2023.
This years WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be held August 5–8 at TPC Southwind. It will be the 23rd WGC Invitational tournament, and the third of the World Golf Championships events in 2021.