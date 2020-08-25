Shelby County Schools may choose to leave TSSAA

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray formed a committee to evaluate SCS' participation with TSSAA.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Should the state’s largest school district leave the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association?

It’s a decision that SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray has tasked a committee with deciding after citing unfair rules in an open letter. Superintendent Ray said he was “overwhelmed” with complaints from parents and students about TSSAA.

One mother says her son was denied playing at his new public school based on a biased opinion.

“He’s an athlete, he’s a student. He’s more than a student-athlete, he’s a scholar.”

Reneice Morris is on the newly formed exploratory committee to evaluate Shelby County Schools' participation in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. She’s talking about her 15-year-old son. He attended Briarcrest where he played as a football quarterback but had to transfer after personal and financial struggles. His mother says they applied for hardship for his eligibility, but were denied.

“I appealed it. I went up to Nashville. I e-mailed Mr. Childress and the board of control before I went.”

Yet she says it didn’t make a difference.

As the leader of the largest TN district, I have grown increasingly concerned by the @tssaa’s inattention to equity and the impact of antiquated rules/regulations that penalize our students, particularly students of color from disadvantaged neighborhoods.https://t.co/geHLiJWhpg pic.twitter.com/fZsAJjWjjn — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) August 24, 2020

“It was like almost like I fell upon deaf ears. You know, and they ended up denying us again and there was never a justification.”

Morris says no one looked at her documentation but does say TSSAA called Briarcrest and spoke with the athletic director or coach for an opinion.

“Had they taken the paperwork, my documents looked at them, reviewed them then still came up with the same thing, I would be okay," said Morris. " But for you to go on the opinion of someone a biased opinion and not the facts, I have a problem with that.”

In his open letter, Dr. Joris Ray listed the following demands:

Implement equitable rulings and fair treatment for all students.

Establish new bylaws and restructure the governing body.

Rotate tournament schedules; address the limitation on national scheduling impacted by a maximum mileage, that, if exceeded, leads to forfeiture of games and/or fines

Lift the inequitable 12-month waiting period for students transferring into public schools from private schools.

Melrose High School head football coach Cedrick Wilson is also on the exploratory committee.

“I’m in full support of our superintendent," said Wilson. "I know that he has some issues with them regarding eligibility and the concern of inequality of TSSAA as far as the African-American athletes.