Shelby County Schools superintendent says SCS should reconsider participation in TSSAA

Dr. Joris Ray has a list of demands for the TSSAA over what he says is the sports group's "inattention to equality."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, August 24, Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray published an open letter to officials with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) expressing concerns over frequent decisions that do not reflect the best interests of all Tennessee student-athletes.

In the letter, Dr. Ray announced the formation of an exploratory committee to evaluate SCS’ continued participation in the TSSAA.

Elliot Perry, Retired NBA Player; Part Minority Owner of Memphis Grizzlies

Cedrick Wilson, Former NFL player, Superbowl XL Champion; SCS football coach

Dr. Rochelle Stevens, Two-time USA Olympic Gold & Silver Medalist; Philanthropist; Author

Reneice Morris, SCS Parent

Kevin Kane, President/CEO Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau

Malvin Gipson, Vice President Sports, Large Tournaments & Events at Memphis Tourism

Paul Young, Director of the City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development

Jack Sammons, Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority

Betty Booker Parks, University of Memphis All-time Leading Basketball Scorer; Former SCS Basketball Coach; SCS Administrator

Willie Gregory, Director of Global Community Impact at Nike, Inc.; Board Chairman of the Greater Memphis Chamber

Mona Mansour, Mid-South Attorney; SCS Parent

Billy Orgel, SCS Board Member; CEO Tower Ventures; Part Minority Owner of Memphis Grizzlies

James Bacchus, SCS Principal

Zuzanna Armstrong, SCS Volleyball Coach

Travis Haddock, CEO National Hoopfest

Willis Reed, SCS Baseball Coach

Elizabeth Key, SCS Volleyball and Basketball Student-Athlete

Tommy Perry, SCS Football Student-Athlete

SCS is requesting that TSSAA immediately consider and deliberate on the following non-exhaustive list of demands:

Implement equitable rulings and fair treatment for all students

Establish new or updated bylaws and governing structure

Rotate tournament schedule; address the limitation on national scheduling impacted by a maximum mileage, that, if exceeded, leads to forfeiture of games and/or fines

Lift the inequitable 12-month wait period for students transferring into public schools from private schools (currently no-wait period exists as it relates to athletes transferring into a private school from public school)

“As the leader of the state’s largest school district, I have grown increasingly concerned by the TSSAA’s inattention to equity and the impact of antiquated rules and regulations that penalize our students, particularly students of color from disadvantaged homes and neighborhoods,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. “In no way does our call to action mean that athletic competition has come to an end. While the fall season has not started, conditioning will continue as previously stated. I want to make it clear that we stand with all athletes and coaches. ‘We want to play’ when it’s safe and will ensure our student-athletes have an opportunity to showcase their talents for potential post-secondary endeavors.”

“We are pushing for equity in every aspect of a student’s academic career,” said School Board Chair Miska Clay Bibbs. “I’d like to thank Superintendent Ray for his continued servant leadership and also thank the exploratory committee for joining our efforts.”

“In light of the pandemic and other recent occurrences, it makes sense to take a look at our relationship with TSSAA,” said SCS School Board member William ‘Billy’ Orgel. “As a Board it is our duty and responsibility to review all activities that involve the safety and well-being of our students.”

As an urban District, the Shelby County Schools profile and its recently adjusted athletic protocols are similar to modifications in athletic seasons across the nation; however, athletics in Tennessee are not reflected as such. Furthermore, the District's decision to explore equitable opportunities in sports is not unprecedented. In fact, school districts across the nation are demanding change as a result of inequitable treatment.

“TSSAA made a decision that devastated my child based on biased opinions and false allegations without doing their due diligence,” says Reneice Morris, a parent of a student-athlete. “I am glad that Dr. Ray is taking this stance and has given us a voice. No one has had the courage before to take them on and call them out. I hope these actions bring about much needed change.”

“As a head football coach, equality, fairness, honesty, integrity, and justice for all are the essential components of our occupation. Rules and regulations apply to us all,” said Melrose High Coach Cedrick C. Willson, Sr. “We should not be in division at any time and must remember our children, our most prized possessions, are watching. We must stay ahead of the game, and adapt to our changing environments in order to best serve our forever changing youth.”