Sports returning to the Mid-South is reason to celebrate

The Grizzlies played their first scrimmage Friday, then on Saturday, 901 FC hosts the first pro sports event in Memphis since COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have had so much taken away this year, but this weekend, we get celebrate something coming back.

The Memphis Grizzlies played their first scrimmage Friday. Major League Baseball has a full slate of games again. AutoZone Park will host a soccer match--and fans Saturday.

Tiger Woods or no Tiger Woods (and it will be no Tiger Woods), the first World Golf Championship since COVID-19 will take place in Memphis next week.

No one can say how long we will have this, or what the fall season will hold. I can say this: cherish today, and cherish the now. We live in a world with sports again.

"I missed this so much," Grizzlies fan Katee Forbis said with jubilation. "I missed this so (bleeping) much."

You do not have to miss it anymore: the Grizzlies are back. Yes, it was a seven-point loss to the Sixers, but that does not matter (and not only because it was a scrimmage).

It is a victory that the Grizzlies can play a basketball game, even if they are inside a bubble.

901 FC will be under the microscope Saturday, as they make the first attempt to host fans at a game in Memphis. Sure there are risks; there are risks in anything we do amid COVID-19.

Former Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp was willing to take the risk to be in St. Louis for Cardinals Opening Night Friday, resuming his duties as first base coach.

"That's why I came back, because I want to be part of something special," Clapp said. "I have to contribute somehow, and why not contribute here in baseball."