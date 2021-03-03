Take me out to the ballgame... later

Start of 2021 season for Memphis Redbirds delayed.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Baseball may be the national pastime, but fans in the Greater Memphis area will have to bide their time to see games at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday Major League Baseball announced that the start of the Memphis Redbirds’ AAA season will be delayed, with a new, tentative start date of May 4, 2021. The original date of the first game of the 2021 season was April 6.

The Memphis Redbirds tweeted the news Tuesday night: