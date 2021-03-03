Take me out to the ballgame... later

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Baseball may be the national pastime, but fans in the Greater Memphis area will have to bide their time to see games at AutoZone Park.
Tuesday Major League Baseball announced that the start of the Memphis Redbirds’ AAA season will be delayed, with a new, tentative start date of May 4, 2021. The original date of the first game of the 2021 season was April 6.
The Memphis Redbirds tweeted the news Tuesday night:
BREAKING: Major League Baseball has announced the start of the Memphis Redbirds’ and Triple-A Season will be delayed. The new tentative start date for the season is May 4 vs. Durham. More details regarding Opening Day and 2021 ticket information to be released at a later date.
7:41 PM · Mar 2, 2021