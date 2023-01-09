Friday night football recap for Tennessee high schools: Week 3

Brentwood handled Christian Brothers, Sheffield got their first win of the season, White Station beat Cordova and MUS held on 14-10 over Montgomery Bell on the road.

TENNESSEE, USA — The third football Friday night is in the books for high schools in Tennessee.

Here are highlights from across the area and a scoreboard of the games to boot:

Game of the week: Germantown vs. Houston

The "rivalry up the road" between Germantown and Houston High came to fruition this week. Last season, the Mustangs came away with an 11 point win over the Red Devils in the regular season, but Germantown had the last laugh and defeated Houston 24-14 in the playoffs.

This one was a defensive slugfest. Germantown stopped Houston on the first drive of the game and come up with a huge blocked punt. Three plays later, Houston decided the first quarter would be a block party, swatting away the Red Devils Field Goal attempt and the game stayed scoreless.

But not for long. On the following drive Houston's Chandler Day airs it out Shawne Jones who left the D in the dust for a 60 yard pass and catch. 7-0 Mustangs.

Late in the first day Houston threatened to double their lead but when Taeshawn Jefferson was on the field, it was a "no-fly zone."

The Red Devils capitalized on the turnover and QB Cordero Walker capped of the drive, pulling two Mustangs into the end-zone to tie the game at 7 a piece.

Scoreboard

White Station 24, Cordova 12

Christian Brohters 7, Brentwood Academy 37

MUS 14, Montgomery Bell 10

Brighton 42, Ridgeway 6

East 6, Sheffield 14

Melrose 20, Munford 25

Covington 0, Dyersburg 24