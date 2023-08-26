Friday night football recap for Tennessee high schools: Week 2

TENNESSEE, USA — The second football Friday night is in the books for high schools in Tennessee.
Houston dropped a heartbreaker to South Panola, the brothers handled Sheffield no problem, Arlington blanked East High, Covington and Brighton had a dog fight and Fairley took care of Kirby.
Here are highlights from across the area and a scoreboard of the games to boot:
Game of the week: Collierville vs. Beech High
A 90-yard touchdown by Beech High School tied the game in the first quarter, but Collierville responded by taking the lead soon after. Collierville then squeezed their way into the end zone in the second quarter, taking the lead. It all ended in Collierville's favor — 28 to 21.
Scoreboard
Houston 26, South Panola, 28
Germantown 10, Desoto Central 0
Sheffield 0, Christian Brothers 53
East 0, Arlington 24
Brighton 27, Covington 38
Kingsbury 0, Briarcrest 56
Munford 35, Millington 7
Fairley 48, Kirby 0
White Station 41, Manassas 0
Bartlett 24, Lausanne 7
Melrose 50, St. George's 14
Collierville 28, Beech High 21