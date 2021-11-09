Tickets for 32nd Southern Heritage Classic go on sale Friday

The annual face-off between long-time rivals Tennessee State University & Jackson State University is Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tickets to the highly anticipated 32nd Southern Heritage Classic presented by FedEx go on sale May 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. CT.

The annual face-off between long-time rivals Tennessee State University and Jackson State University is Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. This year’s Classic also features two retired NFL greats as head coaches. Tennessee State’s Coach Eddie George and Jackson State’s Coach Deion Sanders have added a new layer of enthusiasm surrounding one of the year’s most epic HBCU football games.

Fans are encouraged to get their game tickets early. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or charged by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Southern Heritage Classic Founder Fred Jones says the new coaches are a win-win for everyone.

“Coach Eddie George and Coach Deion Sanders leading two HBCU football teams is a wonderful boost for the universities and HBCUs everywhere, but it’s also great for the Classic. After COVID-19 caused us to cancel last year, I couldn’t have asked for a better way to return in 2021. It’s an unexpected but welcome surprise and we are going to make sure everything is epic. I look forward to safely seeing familiar faces and new ones too. This is going to be the hottest ticket in town!”

SHC will be adhering to the safety recommendations of the Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis regarding COVID-19.