Tickets for World Golf Championships - FedEx St. Jude Invitational on sale now

Event draws top players in the world to TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The top professional golf players in the world are coming to Memphis this summer, bringing national exposure to the Bluff City and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The PGA made this announcement April 16:

As a result of changes to the professional golf calendar announced today by the PGA TOUR resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is moving back four weeks on the PGA TOUR schedule and will now be played July 30-August 2 at TPC Southwind.

The World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational was previously scheduled for July 2-5 but will now move back into the week formerly occupied by the Summer Olympics, which have since been postponed to 2021.

“I know the Memphis community is looking forward to hosting another FedEx St. Jude Invitational event, and the extra four weeks will go a long way in ensuring our No. 1 priority, the health and safety of all associated with the FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Greater Memphis community,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “As we’ve said previously, we will continue to work with the PGA TOUR and the recommendations and regulations of leading public health authorities as we go forward to ensure the well-being for all.”

Memphis has held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958, and 2020 will mark Memphis’ second year hosting a World Golf Championships event.

Once again, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will raise funds and awareness for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since 1970, Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop has raised more than $43 million for St. Jude, helping to ensure patients’ families never receive a bill and can focus solely on helping their child.

In 2019, World No. 2 Brooks Koepka battled World No. 1 Rory McIlroy throughout the final round on the way to his first World Golf Championships victory in front of record crowds.

Tickets to the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational remain on sale at WGCFEDEX.COM as Memphis once again welcomes the world’s biggest stars for one of four World Golf Championships events on the 2019-20 PGA TOUR schedule.