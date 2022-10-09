x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Tickets on sale Friday for Southern Heritage Classic

The annual game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University is set for Sept. 10, 2022.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news for fans of the Southern Heritage Classic.

Tickets for this year’s big game go on sale Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m.

The annual game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University is set for Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (formerly the Liberty Bowl).

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Happy Valentine's Day! We love that you will be able to purchase tickets to the 33rd Southern Heritage Classic, where...

Posted by Southern Heritage Classic presented by FedEx on Monday, February 14, 2022

RELATED: Southern Heritage Classic founder wants to "set the record straight" after Jackson State University said it will play in 2022 game

RELATED: Jackson State University backs out of Southern Heritage Classic

RELATED: Longtime tailgaters carry on tradition at Southern Heritage Classic