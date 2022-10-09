Tickets on sale Friday for Southern Heritage Classic

The annual game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University is set for Sept. 10, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news for fans of the Southern Heritage Classic.

Tickets for this year’s big game go on sale Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m.

The annual game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University is set for Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (formerly the Liberty Bowl).

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.