Tigers' basketball sees Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu join for upcoming season

Standing at 6 feet 9 inches, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu has verbally committed to joining the Tigers basketball team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Tigers' basketball season is still months away, but it has been announced that the team is getting a new addition to the roster.

Penny Hardaway has secured his third addition during the off-season with the verbal commit of sophomore of the University of Texas Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu.

The Tigers’ Jalen Duren is headed to the NBA draft, which means that there will be a vacancy in the center position for the team. Penny has found a replacement in “Kao,” a former Maverick’s rim protector.

Kao started 25 games in the Sun Belt Conference. Akobundu-Ehiogu led the conference in blocked shots and he was ranked 20th in the nation, averaging 3 per game.

The tweet below from social media national recruiting expert Joe Tipton explains further: