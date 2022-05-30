Tigers' basketball sees Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu join for upcoming season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Tigers' basketball season is still months away, but it has been announced that the team is getting a new addition to the roster.
Penny Hardaway has secured his third addition during the off-season with the verbal commit of sophomore of the University of Texas Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu.
The Tigers’ Jalen Duren is headed to the NBA draft, which means that there will be a vacancy in the center position for the team. Penny has found a replacement in “Kao,” a former Maverick’s rim protector.
Kao started 25 games in the Sun Belt Conference. Akobundu-Ehiogu led the conference in blocked shots and he was ranked 20th in the nation, averaging 3 per game.
