Tigers women's soccer take out St. Louis Billikens in first round of NCAA Tournament

This game was the second consecutive first-round victory for the Tigers. A 64th-minute goal by senior forward Saorla Miller secured the team's victory.

“Props to the team,” head coach Brooks Monaghan said after the win. “They came out and played an amazing game, and we couldn’t ask for more than that. Saint Louis is a really good team, and they’re 10th in the country for a reason, but our girls came out in that second half and executed our game plan, and it came out in our favor.”

During the first half of the game, the Billikens took more shots than the Tigers — 6 to 1, to be exact. This trend continued with a total comparison for the full game reaching 12-5. Still, the Tigers stopped an 18-match win streak for the Billikens, whose last loss came in August to Notre Dame.