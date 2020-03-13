TSSAA suspends BlueCross Basketball Championships due to coronavirus concerns

Depending on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities, games could be rescheduled

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM TENNESSEE SECONDARY SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Following the conclusion of the girls’ state basketball tournament quarterfinal round today, we are suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament.

Whether we will be able to reschedule these events will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.

We intended to conduct the tournaments with restricted attendance as we announced earlier. However, today has seen the suspension or cancellation of championship events by the NCAA and multiple collegiate conferences including the SEC tournament that was being played nearby; the suspension of regular season play in the NBA and the NHL; the closure of university campuses and of several Tennessee public school systems; and the suspension or cancellation of high school championships in multiple other states.

COVID-19 is a public health threat, a threat to our student-athletes and our school communities. With the actions being taken all around us, including the action of our host university MTSU in sending all students away from campus, we believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to the public interest for us to continue our tournaments at this time and risk contributing to the spread of the virus.