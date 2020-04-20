x
University of Memphis lands star basketball player Landers Nolley II

Local 24 Sports reporter Clayton Collier interviews Nolley, who was a member of the ACC all-freshman team and is transferring from Virginia Tech to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

The University of Memphis has added guard-forward Landers Nolley II as a transfer from Virginia Tech.

The Tigers announced that Nolley had signed a letter of intent soon after the 6-foot-7 player shared on social media that he had chosen Memphis. Nolley was on the Atlantic Coast Conference all-freshman team this season after averaging a team-high 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with the Hokies.

This second signee in as many weeks for Tigers coach Penny Hardaway helps make up for missing out on Jalen Green. Green said he would have signed with Memphis but he chose the G League instead.

