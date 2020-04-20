University of Memphis lands star basketball player Landers Nolley II

Local 24 Sports reporter Clayton Collier interviews Nolley, who was a member of the ACC all-freshman team and is transferring from Virginia Tech to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The University of Memphis has added guard-forward Landers Nolley II as a transfer from Virginia Tech.

The Tigers announced that Nolley had signed a letter of intent soon after the 6-foot-7 player shared on social media that he had chosen Memphis. Nolley was on the Atlantic Coast Conference all-freshman team this season after averaging a team-high 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with the Hokies.