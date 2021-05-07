x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local Sports

Video: NBA legend Allen Iverson, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa make appearances at Allen Iverson Roundball Classic

Top recruits in Class of 2021 to play in All-Star Game Saturday at Bartlett High School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allen Iverson and NLE Choppa made appearances in Day One of the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic at Bartlett High School Friday night.

The 18-year-old Memphis rapper even suited up in Friday's all-star game made up of top talent from the Bluff City. Between games, Iverson shot around with young fans in attendance and mingled with the crowd.

Saturday's all-star game features the nation's best 2021 recruits like Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, along with high-end players with 901 ties, including future Tigers Johnathan Lawson and Josh Minott.