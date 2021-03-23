Will Ole Miss advance to the championship game? Get your tickets for Friday's WNIT semifinal games in Collierville

The Women’s National Invitational Tournament champion will be crowned in Collierville Sunday after Friday’s semifinals between Ole Miss/Northern Iowa & Rice/Delaware

Tickets on sale for Postseason WNIT semifinal games

Tickets for both semifinal games are now on sale and can be purchased here. Each game will allow 600 fans. Tickets will only be sold online. Tickets for the championship game slated for Sunday, March 28 at 1p.m. will go on sale immediately follow the last semifinal game.

Friday, March 26:

Rice vs Delaware, 4 p.m.

Ole Miss vs Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

Price:

$10 per game. Anyone 2 years and older must purchase a ticket.

Location:

Collierville High School

11605 E. Shelby Drive

Collierville, TN 38017

Entrance:

Please enter in main fan entrance of the high school gym on the southeast side of the school. Doors will be marked. Fans can enter 30 minutes before tipoff.

Parking:

Fans can use the parking lot behind the high school. Parking is free.

Seating:

All seating is General Admission. Please make sure to socially distance from other fans outside of your group.

Concessions:

Food, drinks, and candy will be available for purchase at the facility. Outside food and drink is not permitted in the facility.

Masks:

Fans must wear masks at all times when in the facility except when actively eating or drinking. Fans who do not follow the mask mandate can be removed from the facility

Clear Arena:

After each game, the gym will be cleared in order to clean and make way for fans attending the next game.