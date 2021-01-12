Local starts women's basketball league to give former ballers a second chance

Former hooper creates basketball league to give women second chance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not all talented athletes play at the highest level, sometimes injuries could stand in the way or life itself. Acknowledging that Celia Newman founded the "She Got Game" women's basketball league.

“I didn’t know that some of them go through so much stuff playing the game of basketball,” said Celia.

According to studies done by San Antonio Medicine and Yale Medicine,

female athletes are five times more likely than men to sustain an ACL knee injury, and Jaleya Mosley is just one of many.

“Here we go again, another round of therapy for months at a time not walking, being on crutches, not being able to use the bathroom by yourself. It was just like a lot of sadness that kind of flooded my brain all at one time,” said Mosley.

Jaleya had torn one of her ACL in her sophomore year of high school, she lost the interest of some colleges but retained others.

But early in her senior year that changed for the worse.

“I was on the wing and I tried to do a cross over, and I’ll never forget whenever I tried to lean and do the crossover and come back my knee just gave all the way out and I just fell to the ground and cried so hard because I was just like it’s over,” said Mosley.

Her injury cost her the rest of her college offers to any big names schools she had left on the table. Mosley eventually found a spot with a junior college to finish out her basketball career.

“As an athlete when you transition out of a sport it is extremely taxing on your mental health,” said Mosley.

Celia Newman's basketball journey was similar which pushed her to fill that void, later creating "She Got Game" a competitive basketball league for women in the city of Memphis.

“They tell me that this league gives them another opportunity to play and have fun. That’s why they enjoy it so much because they thought their playing days were over,” said Mosley.

The league now spans across five cities and states with nearly 300 women reliving their basketball dreams.

Mosley says it’s even landed some women, like Memphis native Jada Roper, and others on professional teams.

Other women feel the league is a place where they feel they belong.

“I mean we are so resilient and we balance mom and cooking dinner, being a wife, going to all the activities. So for me on Saturday when they play, that’s their peace that’s their time where they can have an hour to their selves,” said Mosley.