Here's where you can watch Grizzlies playoff road games at the team's official watch party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Downtown Memphis Commission and the Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday the return of playoff watch parties at Fourth Bluff Park in downtown Memphis, this Thursday, April 21, and Saturday, April 23, starting at 6 p.m.
When the Grizzlies' first round series goes to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4, the team will host the watch parties, which are free to attend for all fans, and will feature special performances from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew, Grizzline and more.
The Downtown Memphis Commission said fans in attendance can pick up team sunglasses and koozies while supplies last, and food and beverage will be available for purchase.
The Grizzlies will look to even their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves at one game apiece during Game 2 Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the FedEx Forum.