Ja Morant ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets ahead of ESPN's NBA Countdown visiting Memphis

The Grizzlies' superstar will be sitting out his second straight game due to knee soreness.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the eve of ESPN's visit to the Bluff City for NBA Countdown and a primetime game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Memphis Grizzlies announced superstar point guard Ja Morant will be out for the game with right knee soreness.

The announcement is a blow to Grizzlies fans who were ready to see their star player perform on the national stage.

ESPN is giving the Grizzlies wall-to-wall, in-depth coverage of the team, something the network hasn't been done since 2018 with the Philadelphia 76ers and before that, in 2017 with the Toronto Raptors.

.@memgrizz status report, March 23 vs @BrooklynNets:



OUT

Ja Morant - RT Knee Soreness

Killian Tillie - LT Knee Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 22, 2022

This will be Ja's second straight game out with right knee issues, and his third game missed in the last four with injury concerns.