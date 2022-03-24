Ja Morant to miss next two weeks with knee injury

The Grizzlies' superstar point guard will miss seven of the last nine games of the regular season, but is expected to be ready for the playoffs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just a day after arguably the biggest win of the Grizzlies' 2021-2022 season, Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins flattened the mood around town Thursday, when he announced in his pregame press conference that All-Star point guard Ja Morant will miss the next two weeks as he rehabs and re-evaluates a right knee injury.

The Grizzlies' superstar will miss the next seven games due to the injury, with just nine games left in the regular season.

While the nature of the injury is unknown, Jenkins told ABC24 that there is no structural damage to the knee, as scans returned negative Thursday.

"[There's] nothing structurally, no major issues or anything like that, just soreness that we want to be really attentive to," Jenkins said.

Morant had missed two straight games before the announcement with knee soreness.