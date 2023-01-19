The Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest team in the NBA | Locked On Grizzlies

Morant is putting up All-NBA numbers once again for Memphis, but putting together a win streak this long requires balance and production from the entire rotation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies’ rise to the elite of the Western Conference has been steady, and they are displaying greater dominance this regular season. After their 11th straight win, they are now on pace for the best regular season record in franchise history, but the team was strongly tested while hosting the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

“Everything is lined up (for) Memphis to go on this run, and kudos to them for doing it. That was not the case on Wednesday night,” said Joe Mullinax in a postgame edition of Locked On Grizzlies. “The Cleveland Cavaliers without Donovan Mitchell came in and, in a lot of ways, outplayed the Memphis Grizzlies.”

It took two late free throws by Ja Morant, a put back by Steven Adams, and blocks by both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks for the Grizzlies to come back from a late deficit and take down Cleveland.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Grizzlies podcast covering all things Memphis Grizzlies. Free and available wherever you get your podcasts!

Morant is putting up All-NBA numbers once again for Memphis, but putting together a win streak this long requires balance and production from the entire rotation.

“Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., they can’t do it alone in that starting lineup,” Mullinax said. “What makes the Grizzlies in the midst of potentially a franchise-best winning streak, which is what is possible for them going into the L.A. Lakers on Friday night … that doesn’t happen without Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams.”

Morant finished with 25 points and eight assists, Bane chipped in 24 points and four assists, and Adams posted a double-double, with 13 points and 10 assists of his own.