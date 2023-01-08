Early ranking of top 10 prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft | Locked On NBA Big Board

Justin Edwards, Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland are all vying to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft.

NEW YORK — From G League Ignite to Kansas to Southern California and back to Kansas, NBA Draft season is nearly here, and the 2024 draft is projected to be uncertain and potentially weak depending on how the upcoming basketball season goes.

Locked On NBA Big Board host Rafael Barlowe gave out his early rankings on a recent episode of the podcast, starting with Kentucky wing Justin Edwards at the top.

“He has the ideal positional size for a wing … he is versatile, and I think he is going to be a potential three-level scorer in the NBA," Barlowe said.

In Henderson, Nevada, both Ignite prospects, wings Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, landed in the top three for Barlowe.

“He’s extremely skilled, especially for his size, moves like a wing, very coordinated," Barlowe said of Buzelis. "And he does have some offensive creativity, which is something I’m extremely high on.”

Holland is just behind Buzelis to start the Ignite season, which will kick off in early September in a series against the Perth Wildcats.

“(Holland) is someone that can defend multiple decisions because of his length and athleticism, and he just changes games based on his athleticism and his effort," Barlowe explained.

In the first curveball of the list, Barlowe threw out Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson.

“Elmarko has a unique situation because he’s going to Kansas … they’re going to be a very good team, so Elmarko doesn’t have a path to having the keys to the team," Barlowe said. "But I think by the end of the season, he’s going to be Kansas’ best player.”

Closing out the top five was Isaiah Collier, the highly regarded recruit from Georgia who will play at USC this season.