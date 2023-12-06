2023-24 college basketball Top 10 Rankings: Could the Big Ten have two top five teams?

Kansas and Duke have reloaded, and a trio of Big East teams are ready to compete for a national championship next season.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 NBA draft declaration deadline for college basketball student-athletes passed as the calendar flipped to June, giving fans a clearer picture of what each roster is going to look like in the 2023-24 season.

Of course, there are still hundreds of players available in the NCAA transfer portal and more coming from the graduate ranks, so many teams are still far from settled.

Still, Locked on College Basketball hosts Isaac Schade and Andy Patton used this opportunity to look at their top 10 teams for next season, with the understanding that things are still changing across the college hoops landscape.

It's hard to deny the excellent offseason for a team like Kansas, who landed Hunter Dickinson and Nick Timberlake while returning Kevin McCullar, or even the likelihood of a team like Purdue of FAU, who return all five starters, being near the top of the standings next season, but there are still plenty of teams that could compete for a top 10 spot at this stage of the offseason.

Without further ado, below is a look at the top ten lists from each host. For more insight and analysis, check out the latest episode of the Locked on College Basketball podcast!

Isaac Schade Top 10:

1. Kansas

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Michigan State

5. Florida Atlantic

6. Houston

7. UConn

8. Marquette

9. Creighton

10. Texas

Andy Patton's Top 10:

1. Kansas

2. Duke

3. Marquette

4. Purdue

5. Arkansas

6. Michigan State

7. Houston

8. UConn

9. Creighton