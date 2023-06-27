Illinois, Memphis among 5 teams that should pursue Alabama transfer guard Jahvon Quinerly

Quinerly is a graduate transfer who averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 assists the past three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The college basketball transfer portal is a never ending machine, with a surprise addition late in the process from Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly.

Quinerly is a graduate transfer who will be eligible to play for anyone next season, and he should have no shortage of suitors after averaging 11.7 points and 3.7 assists the past three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Locked on College Basketball host Isaac Schade discussed Quinerly's surprise decision to enter the portal on a Monday edition of the podcast.

Here are five programs who should be in the market for a player like Quinerly, including two from his home state.

1. Memphis Tigers

Memphis has a lot of talented guards, but none are true starting caliber primary ball-handlers. Caleb Mills from Florida State is a great addition as an off-ball guard, Jayhlon Young from UCF is good but not on Quinerly's level, and incoming freshman Mikey Williams is dealing with significant legal issues and his status for next season is questionable, to say the least.

Quinerly's high level passing and extensive experience at the Power-6 level would elevate this program to not only AAC favorites, but could make them a dangerous team in March if coach Penny Hardaway can convince Quinerly to join the Tigers.

2. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois thought they were set at point guard for next season, but the recent departure of former Iowa State guard Jeremiah Williams leaves them in flux unless they want to play Terrence Shannon Jr. out of position at point guard again next season, or start true freshman Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Quinerly's experience at Alabama would make him a critical piece for Illinois, regardless of role, and he'd stay playing at a high level while helping to get this team into the big dance and beyond.

3. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers got crushed by a pair of late decisions to enter the NCAA transfer portal in point guard Paul Mulcahy (undecided) and shooting guard Cam Spencer (UConn). The Scarlet Knights did add UMass guard Noah Fernandes, but he has had trouble staying on the floor throughout his career.

For Rutgers to hold 2024 star commit Ace Bailey, they'll need to prove they can stay competitive in the Big Ten next season. Adding a player with the experience of Quinerly, especially at a position of need, would be a huge move for coach Steve Pikiell this offseason.

4. Seton Hall Pirates

Seton Hall, like Rutgers, is located in Quinerly's home state of New Jersey, and they would offer Quinerly a chance to be the team's leading scorer and creator while they try to find offense after a disappointing first year for new coach Shaheen Halloway.

The Pirates still have starting point guard Kadary Richmond, but he's a defensive specialist and not much of a scorer, which would make him a nice pairing alongside Quinerly in the Big East next season.

If Quinerly wants to go somewhere where he can compete for a Final 4 or national title, he will likely end up elsewhere. However, if he wants to be the go-to guy for an up-and-coming program in one of the sports best leagues, this could be the place for him.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

New head coach Micah Shrewsberry takes over a program that, frankly, has a pretty barren roster heading into the 2023-24 season.

The team did bring in former Northwestern guard Julian Roper and they are heavily involved in the recruitment of Mulcahy, but if they don't land him turning toward Quinerly would be a smart move.