MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers spent the offseason overhauling the roster via the NCAA transfer portal, and they added a critical piece on Thursday in former Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly - who will join the Tigers for his final season of eligibility in 2023-24.

Quinerly joins center Jordan Brown from Louisiana and wings David Jones (St. John's) and Caleb Mills (Florida State) as key acquisitions for Memphis. With incoming freshman point guard Mikey Williams' status currently up in the air thanks to a legal issue, Quinerly might be the most important addition of them all.

Locked on College Basketball hosts Andy Patton and Isaac Schade broke down the new home for Quinerly, likening it to last year's addition of SMU guard Kendric Davis - who went on to win AAC Player of the Year for the Tigers. Could Quinerly do the same?

"If I'm Penny Hardaway I'm over the moon about this," Schade said. "I don't think it's hyperbole to say Quinerly could be the Player of the Year in the AAC. I could easily see a road to that."

Quinerly averaged 11.7 point and 3.7 assists in three seasons with the Crimson Tide, coming over after spending one season as a reserve at Villanova in 2018-19.

Quinerly's numbers dipped last season, as he came off the bench for the first 25 games before starting for Nate Oats in the SEC and NCAA Tournament where he averaged 13 points and shot 40% from deep in six contests.

Memphis needed a veteran player capable of running the point, and Quinerly's consistently excellent assist numbers and outside shooting make him the perfect compliment to the players already on the roster.