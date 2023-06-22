Why Tennessee's Julian Phillips should be first round pick in 2023 NBA draft

Phillips is only scratching the surface of who he can be at he next level, and his 6'8 frame and athletic ability is perfect for an NBA team to gamble on.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2023 NBA draft is a few hours away and while most of the attention is going to future superstar Victor Wembanyama, this is a talented and deep draft class that should end up with plenty of star power when all is said and done.

The top of the draft is littered with one-and-done college basketball stars, including Alabama's Brandon Miller, Houston's Jarace Walker, Arkansas' Anthony Black, Villanova's Cam Whitmore and Kansas wing Gradey Dick.

However, it is another talented freshman, much further down on most industry mock drafts, that captured the attention of Locked on College Basketball host Andy Patton and Locked on NBA Big Board's Leif Thulin: Tennessee wing Julian Phillips.

"Julian Phillips is someone to me who has traits that are really desirable," Thulin said. "Long, athletic forward who shot 82% from the free throw line, so despite his three percentage which is low, I think he's got more shooting upside."

Phillips didn't jump off the page in his lone season playing for Rick Barnes and the Vols, averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 46.6% on twos and just 23.9% from the three point line.

But, as Thulin pointed out, he was stuck playing behind one of the deepest and oldest rosters in the country, with 23-year-old Tyreke Key and a pair of senior forward in Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James playing over him at times.

Thulin admits Phillips isn't trending toward being a first round pick, but believes the top 20 prospect in the class of 2022 is only scratching the surface of who he can be at he next level, and his 6'8 frame and athletic ability would be perfect for a team to gamble on if they are willing to be patient with the youngster in year one.