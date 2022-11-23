NFL Power Rankings for Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers trending up; Broncos, Jets move down

Check out this week's Locked On NFL Power Rankings ahead of a big Week 12 in the NFL!

DALLAS — It was another wild week in the NFL as we had some upset wins and some big blowout victories.

The 49ers and Cowboys were among the big winners this week, as well as the Chiefs, who retain their top spot in our power rankings for the second-straight week.

Meanwhile, the Vikings were lit up by Dallas 40-3, the Titans went into Green Bay as an underdog and won and the Eagles just edged out the Colts to avoid a second-straight loss.

So how did all that affect this week's rankings?

This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 30-27 win over TEN

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/1

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes again on Sunday did what they’ve done countless times over the last several years as they led a game-winning touchdown drive to beat the Chargers 30-27 in L.A. They’re the unanimous No. 1 this week as they moved to 8-2 on the year. They face the struggling Rams on Sunday.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 17-16 win over IND

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/4

After the Eagles were handed their first loss in Week 10, they looked like they were headed for another in Indianapolis, but they were able to get the job done 17-16. Maybe it’s a midseason lull in play for the Eagles, but they’re still 9-1 on the year and have one of the easiest schedules remaining.

3. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 31-23 win over CLE

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/4

The Bills bounced back after two-straight losses to the Vikings and Jets with a 31-23 win over the Browns in Detroit. Buffalo is tied for the AFC East lead at 7-3 with the Dolphins, with the Jets and Patriots just behind them at 6-4 apiece. Suddenly it’s going to be a major grind for Buffalo to get a home playoff game. They have Detroit in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, hoping to get to 8-3.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 38-10 win over ARI

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/7

While the Cardinals aren’t quite full-strength, it was a statement win for San Francisco in Mexico on Monday night as they got the 38-10 win in a dominant performance. With Philly’s struggles, and the Vikings’ beatdown loss to the Cowboys, there’s an argument to be made that the Niners are the scariest team in the NFC right now. Their playmakers are healthy right now and Jimmy Garoppolo was more than impressive on Monday.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 40-3 win over MIN

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

Dallas had a sour taste in their mouth after they fell to Green Bay in Week 10 and they went out like they had something to prove on Sunday. They went into Minnesota and absolutely dominated the red-hot Vikings 40-3. They’re putting the rest of the NFL on notice, showing they’re a true contender this year.

6. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/11

The Dolphins were on BYE this past week and they move up one spot from 7th as they hop over the Vikings who fell backward. Miami takes on Houston at home as they look to move to 8-3.

7. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 13-3 win over CAR

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/11

The Ravens won this past week against the Panthers 13-3 but it wasn’t anything impressive. The voters certainly didn’t think so as Baltimore actually dropped two spots in this week’s rankings from five to seven. They were jumped by Dallas and Miami, who defeated them earlier this year.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 40-3 loss to DAL

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/10

Some may say the Vikings were due for a setback after their insane 33-30 win over Buffalo in Week 10. But I don’t think anybody expected THAT performance. In their home stadium, the Vikings were beaten down by Dallas 40-3. They’re still 8-2 on the year and a clear playoff team, but they don’t have much time to shake that one off as they face the Patriots at home on Thanksgiving.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 37-30 win over PIT

Rank last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/10

The Steelers played the Bengals well on Sunday in Pittsburgh but in the second half, it was all Cincy as Joe Burrow and the offense got cruising. That moved the Bengals to 6-4 on the year, still trailing Baltimore for the AFC North lead. While they got the win, they still drop one spot as they were jumped by the Cowboys.

10. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 27-17 win over GB

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/12

11. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/14

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/15

13. New England Patriots

Last week result: 10-3 win over NYJ

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/17

14. New York Giants

Last week result: 31-18 loss to DET

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/18

15. New York Jets

Last week result: 10-3 loss to NE

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/19

16. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 30-27 loss to KC

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/21

17. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 23-10 win over HOU

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/21

18. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 27-24 win over CHI

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/20

19. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 31-18 win over NYG

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/23

20. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 27-17 loss to TEN

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/24

21. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 38-10 loss to SF

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/26

22. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 31-23 loss to BUF

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/25

23. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 27-20 win over LAR

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/27

24. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 27-20 loss to NO

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/27

25. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 27-24 loss to ATL

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/29

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 37-20 loss to CIN

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/29

27. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 17-16 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/29

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/29

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 22-16 win over DEN

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/30

30. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 22-16 loss to LV

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31

31. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 13-3 loss to BAL

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31

32. Houston Texans

Last week result: 23-10 loss to WAS

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 32/32

