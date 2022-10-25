NFL Power Rankings for Week 8: Cowboys, Jets reach top 10; Bucs, Packers slide

DALLAS — After Week 7, we are still doing some head scratching on a number of teams that we expected near the bottom of the league being near the top and vice versa.
That includes the Giants, Jets and Seahawks, who all continue trending up seven weeks in. Meanwhile, what is going on in places like Denver, Tampa and Green Bay? Three teams many expected to be much, much better than they are thus far.
This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.
Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.
Week 7 NFL Power Rankings
1. Buffalo Bills
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 1
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2
The Bills were on BYE this past week after their win over the Chiefs in Kansas City. Some much deserved rest for the Super Bowl favorites. They’re back in action against the Packers at home this week.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3
Like the Bills, the Eagles were also on BYE this past week after starting the year 6-0. They are heavily favored for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Last week result: 44-23 win over SF
Ranking last week: 3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/3
How about that for a bounce back? The Chiefs lost a tight one at home against the Bills last week, and then on Sunday went into San Francisco and absolutely dominated the 49ers, 44-23. Patrick Mahomes and the offense looked sharp against one of the NFL’s top defenses. The Chiefs are 5-2, but clearly on the top tier of teams in the NFL.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
Last week result: 35-17 win over ATL
Rank last week: 6
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/12
Are the Bengals all the way back? After struggling offensively for the first five weeks of the season, they’ve put together incredible performances on that side of the ball in back-to-back weeks, moving to 4-3 on the year, winning four of their last five games. They have a test on Monday night upcoming against the Browns.
5. Minnesota Vikings
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11
The Vikings were another team on BYE this past week. They remain ranked No. 5. They’ll take on the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday in what should be a fun matchup.
6. New York Giants
Last week result: 23-17 win over JAX
Ranking last week: 7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10
The New York Giants are on fire as they just keep winning. They’re now 6-1 on the year after taking down the Jaguars in Jacksonville. With the win on Sunday, the Giants became the first team in NFL history to start 6-1 or better and have each of its first seven games decided by one possession. They face the tough Seahawks on the road on Sunday.
7. Baltimore Ravens
Last week result: 23-20 win over CLE
Ranking last week: 8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10
The Ravens got a tight win on Sunday against the Browns 23-20 to move to 4-3 on the year. They play Thursday night against the Bucs in Tampa, hoping the Bucs are in the same shape they were in on Sunday when they got throttled by the Panthers 21-3.
8. Dallas Cowboys
Last week result: 24-6 win over DET
Ranking last week: 11
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10
The Dallas Cowboys are looking good at 5-2 on the year after seven weeks. They struggled to get going against the Detroit Lions until the third quarter when both sides of the ball turned it up a notch. Dallas is playing well, and they need to, because the 6-0 Eagles and 6-1 Giants are also in their division.
9. New York Jets
Last week result: 16-9 win over DEN
Ranking last week: 14
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16
The New York Jets are another huge surprise this year as they continue to win games. After defeating the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, the Jets have now won four-straight. But, they were dealt a brutal blow when they lost star rookie running back Breece Hall and star offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker for the year. We’ll see how they handle it.
10. Tennessee Titans
Last week result: 19-10 win over IND
Ranking last week: 13
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/15
The Tennessee Titans have quietly won four games in a row and sit at 5-2, atop the AFC South. While their offensive lacks weapons in the receiving corps and the defense is without multiple pieces lost to injury, they’re still finding ways to win. They play the Texans in Houston Sunday looking to make it five straight.
11. Los Angeles Chargers
Last week result: 37-23 loss to SEA
Ranking last week: 4
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/25
12. San Francisco 49ers
Last week result: 44-23 loss to KC
Ranking last week: 10
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/16
13. Los Angeles Rams
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 12
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/17
14. Seattle Seahawks
Last week result: 37-23 win over LAC
Ranking last week: 20
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/18
15. Miami Dolphins
Last week result: 16-10 win over PIT
Ranking last week: 19
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/18
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last week result: 21-3 loss to CAR
Ranking last week: 9
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/20
17. Arizona Cardinals
Last week result: 42-36 win over NO
Ranking last week: 22
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/22
18. Green Bay Packers
Last week result: 23-21 loss to WAS
Ranking last week: 15
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/25
19. Las Vegas Raiders
Last week result: 38-20 win over HOU
Ranking last week: 23
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/24
20. New Orleans Saints
Last week result: 42-36 loss to ARI
Ranking last week: 18
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/27
21. New England Patriots
Last week result: 33-14 loss to CHI
Ranking last week: 16
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/25
22. Atlanta Falcons
Last week result: 35-17 loss to CIN
Ranking last week: 17
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/31
23. Washington Commanders
Last week result: 23-21 win over GB
Ranking last week: 30
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/27
24. Chicago Bears
Last week result: 33-14 win over NE
Ranking last week: 31
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/28
25. Cleveland Browns
Last week result: 23-20 loss to BAL
Ranking last week: 24
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29
26. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last week result: 23-17 loss to NYG
Ranking last week: 26
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/29
27. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last week result: 16-10 loss to MIA
Ranking last week: 26
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31
28. Indianapolis Colts
Last week result: 19-10 loss to TEN
Ranking last week: 21
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/32
29. Denver Broncos
Last week result: 16-9 loss to NYJ
Ranking last week: 28
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/31
30. Carolina Panthers
Last week result: 21-3 win over TB
Ranking last week: 32
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/31
31. Detroit Lions
Last week result: 24-6 loss to DAL
Ranking last week: 27
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/32
32. Houston Texans
Last week result: 38-20 loss to LV
Ranking last week: 29
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32
