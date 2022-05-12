NFL Schedule Release: Full list of primetime and holiday games

The 2022-23 NFL schedule has officially been released, here's all the Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and holiday games!

NEW YORK — The 2022 NFL schedule has officially been released and the primetime schedule for Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football is looking good.

The Bills and Rams will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 8 on NBC as the season-opener. The Week 1 Sunday night game features Tom Brady's Bucs in Dallas against the Cowboys. And the first Monday Night Football game of the year features Russell Wilson, with the Broncos, returning back to Seattle for the first time already.

Of note:

13 teams play five primetime games: Bengals, Chargers, Rams, Bills, Eagles, Bucs, Packers, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots, Steelers, Broncos, Chiefs

The Titans, Colts, Raiders and Cardinals have four primetime slots

Detroit is the only team without a primetime game next season. But they do play their yearly nationally-televised game on Thanksgiving Day.

The New England Patriots are playing four primetime games in a row from Weeks 12 to 15.

The Denver Broncos have four primetime games in the first six weeks.

Check out the full primetime and holiday NFL schedule below!

NFL Season Opener (Thursday, Sept. 8, NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams



Week 1

Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Bucs at Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Week 2

Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Monday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills; Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3

Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 4

Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Bucs

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5

Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Sunday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6

Thursday Night Football: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7

Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Week 8

Thursday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Bucs

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Week 9

Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

Sunday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Week 10

Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 11

Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Sunday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday Night Football (Mexico): San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Thanksgiving Day Games

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

Week 12

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Week 13

Thursday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Sunday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs

Week 14

Thursday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Monday Night Football: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Week 15

Thursday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Christmas Day Games (Week 16)

CBS: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

FOX: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Bucs at Arizona Cardinals

Week 16

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Week 17