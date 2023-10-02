Super Bowl LVII everything you need to know: Watch, stream, preview, predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs

The top two teams in the NFL square off on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII will feature two No. 1 seeds facing off in a matchup filled with fun storylines, sibling rivalries, and two superstar quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia.

A win for Andy Reid and the Chiefs puts this team into dynasty territory, and vaults Mahomes into the conversation as a top-five quarterback in league history even at the tender age of 27.

Meanwhile, a win for the Eagles helps cement Nick Sirianni as the best young coach in the NFL today, and puts Hurts on the path to true superstardom at just 24 years of age.

Glendale, Arizona is the place to be on Sunday, but for those who will be watching at home here is all the information necessary to prepare for a game that could become an instant classic between these two high-octane programs.

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

How to Watch: FOX

Stream: Available on Foxsports.com and the FOX Sports App for free

Odds: Eagles -1.5 (per FanDuel)

Who is performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII?

Nine-time Grammy winner Rihanni headlines the halftime show.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Predictions

A plethora of Locked on podcast hosts provided predictions for Sunday's battle on the Locked on NFL podcast, including hosts for both Locked on Chiefs and Locked on Eagles.

Find a comfortable spot on the couch, get the nachos and beverages ready, and enjoy what should be a fantastic game of football between two of the best teams on the planet Sunday afternoon.