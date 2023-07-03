Could Memphis be on Pac-12's future realignment radar?

The Tigers have been to a bowl game in eight of the last nine seasons, including a win last year in the First Responder Bowl over Utah State.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Pac-12 conference remains without a publicized media rights deal, an ongoing saga that resulted in them not adding San Diego State or SMU before the start of the new academic year.

While both programs could end up in the Pac-12, especially if San Diego State can't resolve their issues with the Mountain West, Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin is already looking ahead to other potential additions the conference could make down the line.

One of the schools often brought up in Power-5 realignment is the Memphis Tigers, and McLaughlin explains why they could be a target for the Pac-12 in the not too distant future.

"When Mike Norvell was there they went to the Cotton Bowl against Penn State, they've had good basketball teams that get into the NCAA Tournament," McLaughlin said. "They have a respectable brand in that sense."

The Tigers have been to a bowl game in eight of the last nine seasons, including a win last year in the First Responder Bowl over Utah State. Their basketball program has been an NCAA Tournament stalwart as well, and should have even more room to dominate in the AAC following the departures of Houston and Cincinnati to the Big 12.

McLaughlin believes the Pac-12 would prioritize getting into Florida if they were planning to move that far east, with someone like South Florida being a target, but Memphis has many things that would appeal to the conference if they are looking to expand in the future, following the potential additions of San Diego State and SMU.