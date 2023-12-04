Are the Tennessee Titans gearing up to trade for the third overall pick? | Peacock and Williamson

The Tennessee Titans are one of a handful of teams who could look to make a move up, but is it worth mortgaging the team's future?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and with Kyler Murray under center for the foreseeable future they are looking to deal the pick in exchange for future assets - knowing many QB-needy teams might pay a pretty penny to move up.

The Tennessee Titans are one of a handful of teams who could look to make a move up, especially after dishing out big money to retain star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

However, Matt Williamson of the Peacock and Williamson NFL show thinks Tennessee is better off running it back with the current group, rather than going all in on a rookie quarterback in 2023.

"I think it would be a big mistake for the Titans to mortgage the future to move up this year," Williamson said. "The defense isn't in bad shape [but] I think this offense is so far away...there's just nothing in place for a rookie quarterback. I think you suffer through this season and maybe you end up with a top three pick next year."

The Titans currently have an offensive line that ranks near the bottom in the NFL, and tossing a rookie quarterback into that situation could stall development.

Williamson argues instead for the team to run it back with veteran Ryan Tannehill, explore trade options with star running back Derrick Henry, and potentially earn a very high pick in the 2024 NFL draft where they could then take a quarterback and begin the rebuild.