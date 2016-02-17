'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 8 | Peacock and Williamson

There's a packed slate for Week 8 NFL action. Locked On NFL analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson predict 5 marquee matchups.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — We're onto Week 8 in the NFL and it should be a good one.

Right away, we start out with a high-interest matchup on Thursday Night Football between the Ravens and the Bucs in Tampa.

Some other big matchups in Week 8 include Raiders-Saints, Cardinals-Vikings, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, Patriots-Jets, and more.

All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.

SUBSCRIBE: The Peacock and Williamson NFL Show is your premier DAILY podcast covering the trending topics in the NFL with intuitive conversation from former NFL scout Matt Williamson and NFL analyst Brian Peacock.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Bucs

Time: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Watch: Amazon Prime

Spread: TB -2, O/U 46.5

Brian Peacock: Ravens 21, Bucs 17

Matt Williamson: Ravens 30, Bucs 24

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

Spread: NO +1.5, O/U 49

Brian Peacock: Saints 24, Raiders 20

Matt Williamson: Raiders 30, Saints 23

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: MIN -3.5, O/U 49

Brian Peacock: Vikings 30, Cardinals 20

Matt Williamson: Vikings 27, Cardinals 23

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: SEA -3, O/U 44.5

Brian Peacock: Giants 24, Seahawks 23

Matt Williamson: Seahawks 28, Giants 23

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Spread: LAR +1, O/U 43

Brian Peacock: 49ers 27, Rams 24

Matt Williamson: 49ers 27, Rams 17