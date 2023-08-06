Could the Predators really trade Juuse Saros?

The Los Angeles Kings were reportedly keen on adding Saros prior to the trade deadline.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators could be on the verge of a pretty significant trade.

There has been plenty of speculation about the future of Predators goaltender Juuse Saros since the team made it clear they are headed for a roster reset.

Earlier this week, there was a report the Los Angeles Kings spoke to the Preds about Saros at the trade deadline.

Ann Kimmel and Nick Morgan of Locked on Predators discussed what the trade deadline conversations may have been, and addressed how likely the Predators are to entertain offers this offseason.

LA's interest is understandable. Saros has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL over the past few seasons, stopping a ton of pucks while carrying a pretty heavy load for the Predators.

So, what would it take to entice incoming general manager Barry Trotz to pull the trigger on a Saros trade?

Keep in mind he's still only 28 and has two years left on a deal that carries a $5-million cap hit, making him one of the best value goaltenders around the NHL.

Morgan speculates the Kings would at least need to float top prospects like Quinton Byfield or Alex Turcotte. That would allow Nashville to secure a potential top line center to build around with goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov waiting in the wings for the Predators.

At any rate, the Predators might not be actively shopping their goalie - but Trotz would pick up the phone if another GM comes calling with interest. The onus would be on them to wow Nashville with a deal tantalizing enough to part ways with Saros.