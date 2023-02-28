Shakeup in Nashville: Barry Trotz to take over as Predators GM

Trotz, a former longtime coach of the Predators, most recently served as bench boss for the New York Islanders.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Barry Trotz is hanging up his coaching skates and embracing the challenge of the Nashville Predators front office.

On July 1, Trotz will take over as general manager of the club from David Poile, who has served as the only GM since the franchise's inception in 1997.

Trotz, a former longtime coach of the Predators, most recently served as bench boss for the New York Islanders. There was plenty of interest around the league for his coaching services, but he thought it was time for an even bigger change.

"At the end of the day, I really sat down and really thought about what I wanted to do next," Trotz said during a press conference at Bridgestone Arena on Monday. "I could have done really well in coaching because that's an aspect I know pretty well.

"But I think just like anything you're always up for another challenge. I think anybody's who's done that … It invigorates you. It's not the same. It's a challenge. I know I won't be perfect. You're not a perfect coach. So don't expect a perfect general manager. But I think I have enough tools in my toolbox where I can be successful in this."

Locked on Predators co-host Nick Morgan suggests it's a good time for a passing of the baton.

"It did feel like we were approaching that time," Morgan said. "And not just because of the Predators' performance on the ice, or the painfully obvious need for them to transition with a new era and a new identity and a new mindset."

The Predators have largely been a model of consistency under Poile. The club reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, won the Presidents' Trophy in 2018, and have earned eight straight playoff berths.

After Poile decided to part ways with Trotz in 2014, the coach went on to win a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, and guided the Islanders to a pair of recent Eastern Conference finals.

But Nashville is well out of the Western Conference playoff picture, and the Predators traded away two key players in recent days: forwards Nino Niederreiter, 30, and Tanner Jeannot, 25. In return, Nashville collected six picks over the next three NHL drafts, including the 2023 NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville.