Why Barry Trotz won't commit to John Hynes as Preds head coach

Is the Nashville Predators new general manager looking to make an imprint behind the bench?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Barry Trotz doesn't take over as the general manager of the Nashville Predators until July 1.

He might, however, already be contemplating a shakeup behind the bench.

Speaking on 102.5 The Game's "Robby and Rexrode" on May 10, Trotz remained non-committal to current head coach John Hynes.

Trotz remains in evaluation mode, and believes they did a good job with what they had at their disposal last season.

What Trotz didn't say, though, is Hynes will be back.

Trotz added if he has an opportunity to improve the club, he's going do it, and that includes at the coaching level.

It's similar language to what Trotz was saying when it was announced that he'd be taking over for longtime GM David Poile, and the hosts of Locked on Predators wonder whether evaluation is still happening or Trotz just isn't ready to make an announcement.

It's important to note the Predators' AHL affiliate is still alive in the Calder Cup Playoffs, and bench boss Karl Taylor is a viable candidate to step up to the NHL level based on his success with the organization's prospects.

Additionally, Gerard Gallant recently became available after parting ways with the New York Rangers, while some teams still fighting for the Stanley Cup could make changes depending on whether they fall out earlier than expected.

And as co-host Ann Kimmel points out, Trotz has a wide hockey circle, and he could be working the rolodex and assessing who he would like to work with moving forward.