2023 NFL Draft: Could the Tennessee Titans make QB Hendon Hooker a first round pick? | Locked on Vols

Four quarterbacks are locks to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, could Tennessee's Hendon Hooker make it five?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2023 NFL draft begins on Thursday, with four quarterbacks nearly guaranteed to get picked in the first round in Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson.

The big question is whether a fifth quarterback, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, will sneak into the first round as well, and Locked on Vols host Eric Cain offers a compelling reason why he should.

"If you believe in a guy and have a second round grade on a quarterback, you try to take him in the first and get that fifth-year option," Cain said. "That makes a whole lot of sense, because if you believe in a guy and think he can be the face of your franchise, you want that fifth year option for the team."

Plenty of teams have shown interest in Hooker in the late first round, including Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Washington, and New Orleans. The latest from ESPN's Todd McShay, however, indicates the hometown Titans of Tennessee may target Hooker as their quarterback of the future.

Tennessee picks at No. 11 overall, with many believing they could try to trade up for one of the big four as a future replacement for 35-year-old Ryan Tannehill.

However, a trade down (perhaps with Pittsburgh at 17 who needs help on the offensive line) could allow the Titans to acquire more draft capital while still getting a potential future starting quarterback in Hooker, and landing the coveted fifth year option.