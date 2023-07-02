Could the Tennessee Titans trade up for the No. 1 pick? | Locked on Titans

Rumors are swirling that the Tennessee Titans are looking to trade from No. 11 up to No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but with Justin Fields under center for the foreseeable future it is open season for QB-needy teams to try and trade up for the pick.

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have long been rumored to strike a deal with Chicago, but a recent rumor suggests the Tennessee Titans - who pick at No. 11 - have inquired about the pick as a way to acquire their next franchise quarterback.

Locked on Titans podcast host Tyler Rowland thinks Tennessee has two specific quarterbacks in mind, and he has a preference for which one they should target.

"To me the only two quarterbacks the Titans would move up and consider are Bryce Young from Alabama and CJ Stroud out of Ohio State," Rowland said. "Now I've said this personally, I like CJ Stroud more. He's a bigger guy, I like his accuracy more, I like CJ Stroud more as a prospect."

Of course, the price to move up from No. 11 to No. 1 will no doubt be very steep, with Rowland estimating it will cost Tennessee their first two picks in 2023 (No. 11 and No. 41) as well as three picks in 2024 - their first, third, and fifth rounders.

Still, Rowland believes the Titans should do whatever they can to acquire an elite quarterback in this draft class, and he explains just how important it is for this program's future.

"The biggest cheat code in the NFL is an elite quarterback on a rookie contract," Rowland explained. "If you can get an elite quarterback on a rookie contract, you have opened yourself a monster four-to-five year window to go for a Super Bowl."

Whether Young, Stroud, or other top tier quarterbacks like Will Levis or Hendon Hooker will be enough to lead a team to a Super Bowl remains to be seen, but it makes sense for Tennessee to do whatever they can to open their contention window by securing an affordable franchise quarterback for the long haul.