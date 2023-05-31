Why Ryan Tannehill is even more likely to get traded | Locked on Titans

The Titans could recoup lost draft capital by shipping Tannehill out the door, and the Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo's injury.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback for the 2023 season, forgoing a trade up in the NFL draft to add one of the high end rookie quarterbacks available in this class.

This was a questionable decision that was even more confounding when news came out over the weekend that Garoppolo failed his physical due to a left foot injury suffered in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. Now the Raiders have the option to void Garoppolo's contract, should they feel it necessary, although they'll need to find a solution at quarterback unless they feel good about starting backup Brian Hoyer for 2023.

Enter the Tennessee Titans, who have veteran Ryan Tannehill penciled in as the Week 1 starter, with rookie Will Levis in tow as well.

Locked on Titans host Tyler Rowland believes Tennessee should explore sending Tannehill out west to Vegas and instilling Levis as the starter right away.

"[Raiders head coach] Josh McDaniels cannot afford to have another losing season, so this is the exact circumstance where a trade for Ryan Tannehill would make sense," Rowland said. "See what you got in the rookie [Levis], this team isn't winning anything substantial this year."

The Titans could recoup some lost draft capital by shipping Tannehill out the door, and if the front office has enough belief that Levis is the future of this franchise under center, why not make a move to give him room to learn and grow in Year 1 while restocking the draft cupboard for future years?