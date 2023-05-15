Will Levis proves he should start for Tennessee after dominating rookie minicamp | Locked on Titans

Levis came into camp with top tier arm strength and athleticism, but questions about his accuracy and touch followed him out of the NFL draft.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2023 NFL draft featured a trio of quarterbacks getting selected among the first four picks, although it was the QB who didn't get picked early - Will Levis - who drew the majority of the headlines.

Levis fell completely out of the first round before ultimately getting scooped up by the Tennessee Titans early in the second, where he will compete with veteran Ryan Tannehill to be the starter under center in Week 1.

Locked on Titans host Tyler Rowland believes Levis should be the starter this season, and his performance at the team's rookie minicamp has only strengthened that belief.

"I continue to say, Will Levis needs to start this season," Rowland said. "The Titans aren't winning a Super Bowl this season with Ryan Tannehill, so they need to figure out what they have in Will Levis as soon as possible."

Levis came into camp with top tier arm strength and athleticism, but questions about his accuracy and touch followed him out of the draft - and he will need to prove his ability to make reads against live defenses, especially NFL caliber ones.

However, with the team undergoing a rebuild, Rowland argues it makes sense to run Levis out there and see what he is capable of, rather than having him sit behind Tannehill and building your future around a quarterback you haven't seen play at the NFL level yet.