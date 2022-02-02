UofM Tigers' Thursday game rescheduled due to weather

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Cincinnati.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers' game against Cincinnati has been postponed due to forecasted winter weather in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is under a winter storm warming through Friday morning. That area is expected to get a dumping of snow, sleet and ice.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Cincinnati.

📰 https://t.co/5KILuc5QZ4 pic.twitter.com/9PgFZCqJoT — Memphis Basketball (@Memphis_MBB) February 2, 2022

The Tigers next game is scheduled against the University of Central Florida at the FedExForum on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday’s game will feature the Larry Finch/Penny Hardaway commemorative "Coaches Edition" coin giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, courtesy of Regional One Health.