UofM Tigers' Thursday game rescheduled due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers' game against Cincinnati has been postponed due to forecasted winter weather in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati is under a winter storm warming through Friday morning. That area is expected to get a dumping of snow, sleet and ice.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Cincinnati.
The Tigers next game is scheduled against the University of Central Florida at the FedExForum on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday’s game will feature the Larry Finch/Penny Hardaway commemorative "Coaches Edition" coin giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, courtesy of Regional One Health.
Prior to the teams meeting with Cincinnati, the Tigers will take on Tulane on Feb. 9 at home and Houston on Feb. 12 on the road.