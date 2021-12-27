x
Grizzlies

Bane, Grizzlies rout Sacramento 127-102, end 3-game skid

Ja Morant had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Grizzlies end a three-game losing streak.
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) passes the ball past Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The Grizzlies won 127-102. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Desmond Bane scored 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated Sacramento for the second time in 10 days, beating the Kings 127-102. 

Ja Morant had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Grizzlies end a three-game losing streak. 

Jaren Jackson scored 21 points and John Konchar added 11 points and 14 rebounds. 

Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and seven assists for Sacramento, ending his run of four consecutive games with at least 20 points and 10 assists.

De’Aaron Fox scored 12 points in his return for the Kings after missing nearly two weeks while in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

