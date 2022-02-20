Ja Morant prepares for the biggest stage of his career - so far

The superstar point guard is only the second Grizzly to start an All-Star Game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are still a few questions left in the air when it comes to the Memphis Grizzlies' 2021-2022 season as the team prepares to watch their superstar point guard start his first All-Star Game Sunday night.

Can they sustain the momentum that's carried them to the NBA's third-best record (41-19)?

Are they built for a deep playoff run?

Can they really afford to retain and add to their core from here?

One thing fans in Memphis and around the NBA could say, if the season ended Sunday, Ja Morant, the face of the Grizzlies, has affixed himself to the national spotlight.

Ja is just the latest in a barrage of young talent unleashed upon the NBA. He joins recent standouts Trae Young (2020) and Luca Doncic (2021) as the latest player to be named an All-Star Starter before the age of 23.

Players around the league have taken notice.

"I've seen Ja...he's improved every single year," said Milwaukee Bucks star and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo. "I think he's having an unbelievable year this year. Crazy."

Going further, Giannis said Memphis could be the next small-market champion because of Morant.

"When he's at full speed, he has like one more gear," said Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic.

In a press conference ahead of the All-Star Game this week, Ja had his family and his work ethic "in the dark" to thank for his rise.