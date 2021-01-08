Memphis Grizzlies decline Justise Winslow's $13 million team option for next season

Winslow, 25, now is an unrestricted free agent.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies fans barely got to know Justise Winslow. Now, they’ll need to follow another team to do so.

Sunday the Grizzlies declined Winslow's $13 million team option for next season, according to multiple reports. The action by the team now makes Winslow, 25, an unrestricted free agent.

Winlsow, a 6’6” forward/guard who played his college basketball at Duke, averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26 games this season. Over two seasons, he missed 62 games due to injuries.