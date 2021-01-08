x
Memphis Grizzlies decline Justise Winslow's $13 million team option for next season

Winslow, 25, now is an unrestricted free agent.
Memphis Grizzlies' Justise Winslow (7) plays against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies fans barely got to know Justise Winslow. Now, they’ll need to follow another team to do so.

Sunday the Grizzlies declined Winslow's $13 million team option for next season, according to multiple reports. The action by the team now makes Winslow, 25, an unrestricted free agent.

Winlsow, a 6’6” forward/guard who played his college basketball at Duke, averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26 games this season. Over two seasons, he missed 62 games due to injuries.

