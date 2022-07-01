Grizzlies fans: Here's how you can help push Ja Morant to the top of the NBA All-Star rankings

The Grizzlies star currently ranks 3rd among Western Conference guards in the NBA's first All-Star fan vote of the season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant continues to turn heads everywhere he goes with his play on the court, and fans around the country are taking notice.

The first NBA All-Star fan voting results, released Thursday, January 6, currently rank Morant third among Western Conference guards in total votes, and 15th overall among all players in the NBA.

The results come as Morant scored 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help Memphis extend the second-longest winning streak in the NBA to seven games Thursday, beating the Detroit Pistons 118 to 88.

For his teammates, the case of whether Morant deserves to be an All-Star is settled.

“There’s no question he’s an All-Star,” said fellow Grizzlies standout Desmond Bane, after a 114-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, where Morant scored 36 points. “The real conversation [to me] is, ‘is he the best point guard in the league?’ I think so, that’s an easy question for me.”

Morant has been a key ingredient in the Grizzlies’ meteoric rise up the NBA standings the past month. Memphis is 17-4 in its past 21 games, taking them from a team on the cusp of the playoff bubble to fourth in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies are taking to social media to campaign for Morant’s All-Star status. All day Friday, Jan. 7, fans can retweet this post to cast two All-Star votes for Morant.

🥷 2 Votes = 1 RT 🥷



Hit the retweet to vote @JaMorant for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/v9vj8TZ2tr — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 7, 2022