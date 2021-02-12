Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point win over the Thunder, and Ja Morant didn't even play

The 152-79 win marked the largest margin of victory in a game in NBA history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies set an NBA record for margin of victory with a 152-79 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

The 73-point win broke the previous record of 68 that was set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1991.

And perhaps the most impressive part? Ja Morant (knee) did not even play tonight.

The Grizzlies used 12 players, nine of which scored in double figures. Jaren Jackson Jr. played just 20 minutes, but still finished with a game-high 27 points on 6-of-7 shooting from deep. De'Anthony Melton added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench.

Leading 72-36 at halftime, Taylor Jenkins began pulling his starters when the lead crept to 49 midway through the third quarter.

The cleanup crew took garbage time as go-time. Rookie forward Santi Aldama, whose career high was seven points entering the night, posted his first career double-double (18 and 10). His plus/minus (+52) set a franchise record and tied for the third best in NBA history.

John Konchar had 17. Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Jarrett Culver each added 11.

In all, the bench contributed 93 points in the win, the most in a single game in Grizzlies history. Memphis also set franchise records for points (152), field goals made (60), assists (41) and field goal percentage (62.5).