Memphis Grizzlies select Ziaire Williams in 1st round of 2021 NBA Draft

NEW YORK — The 2021-2022 NBA regular season doesn’t start until this fall, but Thursday the Memphis Grizzlies took another step building their roster.

With the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday night, the Grizzlies selected Ziaire Williams a forward out of Stanford. The Grizzlies also have the No. 40 pick in the second round. Technically, the New Orleans Pelicans made the pick, but earlier in the week, the Grizzlies acquired the 10th selection in a trade.

Thursday, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, who knows the importance of the NBA draft, tweeted, “draft day a big day for a lot of guys.”

The Grizzlies are coming off a 38-34 season which ended with a first round playoff loss to the Utah Jazz, the first time Memphis was in the playoffs since 2017.

Memphis moved up to No. 10 this week, and awaiting the Grizzlies outstanding young core of talent atop team's draft board: Ziaire Williams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) gets selected 10th overall by the @PelicansNBA!



2021 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/OxaINk81r5 — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2021

No Weapon Formed Against Us Shall Prosper! Incredibly Blessed All Glory To the MAN ABOVE! 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/1J94pQvYxs — Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) July 29, 2021