Grizzlies hang on to beat Mavericks 97-90 after 73-point win

Memphis hasn't trailed at all while going 4-0 since star guard and leading scorer Ja Morant was sidelined with a left knee sprain.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) attempts to shoot as Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

DALLAS — Desmond Bane scored a career-high 29 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-90 in their first game since setting an NBA record with a 73-point victory. 

Tyus Jones had 16 points and seven assists for the Grizzlies. They haven’t trailed at all while going 4-0 since star guard and leading scorer Ja Morant was sidelined with a left knee sprain. 

The Mavericks dropped to 0-4 this season without young sensation Luka Doncic. 

They were also missing his European sidekick, Kristaps Porzingis.

